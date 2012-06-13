WARSAW, June 13 A Warsaw court on Wednesday
handed suspended jail terms and fine to eight Poles detained
during clashes in the city a day earlier when violence broke out
before Poland's Euro 2012 match with Russia.
City authorities had appealed for tough sentences for the
hooligans, who attacked Russia fans marching towards the stadium
ahead of the match, which finished in a 1-1 draw.
Poland's TVP Info television said individuals had been
sentenced with 500 zloty ($150) fines or suspended jail terms
ranging from 3-12 months.
During an afternoon and night of skirmishes, police said
they detained 184 people, 156 of them Poles and most of the rest
Russians.
Courts are expected to hear further cases on Thursday.
($1 = 3.4250 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; writing by Alexandra Hudson;
editing by Justin Palmer)