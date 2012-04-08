WARSAW, April 8 Poland coach Franciszek Smuda
has dropped Slawomir Peszko and Marcin Wasilewski from his Euro
2012 squad, media reported on Sunday, citing heavy partying in
Germany over the weekend.
Cologne midfielder Peszko and Anderlecht defender
Wasilewski, viewed as near-certainties for the tournament, got
drunk and quarrelled with a taxi driver who drove to a police
station, according to Polish media.
"I will not turn a blind eye to this situation. I omit both
of them from the Euro 2012 finals. There is no chance they could
make it into the 23-strong squad," interia.pl web portal quoted
Smuda as saying on Sunday.
"Are they not ashamed? Poles again get negative publicity in
Germany, they are spoken of again in the context of alcohol and
fights."
Poland team spokesman Tomasz Rzasa declined to comment on
the interia.pl report but said Smuda was going to Germany next
week to watch a Borussia Dortmund-Bayern Munich game.
"This will be their chance to talk, until then we won't have
any other comment," he told Reuters on Sunday.
Smuda, who started his coaching career in Germany, is known
for his zero-tolerance policy on alcohol and misbehaviour.
