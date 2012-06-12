By Mitch Phillips
| WARSAW, June 12
WARSAW, June 12 Poland's 1-1 draw with Russia on
Tuesday will soon become a mere Euro 2012 footnote but for
everyone crammed into to national stadium and millions more
watching on TV it was an occasion that will live long in the
memory.
Indelibly seared into the collective Polish memory will be
the stunning left-footed drive by captain Jakub Blaszczykowski
that cancelled out Alan Dzagoyev's 37th-minute header which had
looked set to send the Russians through with two wins out of two
in Group A.
Captain "Kuba" ensured that what always looked the tightest
of groups will go to the final round of fixtures when, after a
length-of-the field counter-attack, he cut in from the right and
unleashed a spectacular shot into the top corner that would have
lifted the stadium roof, had it not been left open this time.
The goal was worthy of the deafening roar that greeted it
and raised Polish spirits after the gloom that had settled on
the capital hours earlier following clashes between rival fans
and police that left at least 10 people injured and led to
around 100 arrests.
The politically-charged fixture had always been marked as
the most likely to produce trouble and it duly arrived as local
fans took exception to thousands of Russian fans joining a
set-piece march towards the stadium on their Independence Day.
Thankfully there was no hint of trouble inside the stadium,
where supporters sat side by side segregated by no more than a
row of empty seats. Instead it was handshakes all round after a
breathless match ended with honours even.
DRIVING SEAT
Russia remain in the driving seat in the group with four
points, going into their final match against Greece. The Czech
Republic, who beat Greece 2-1 earlier on Tuesday have three
points, Poland two and the Greeks one. A point for Russia would
be enough to guarantee their place in the quarter-finals but
Poland have to beat the Czechs to advance.
"With the sort of support we had here today from the fans,
we are capable of achieving a lot," Blaszczykowski said. "I
believe that we can secure a historic advance to the quarter
finals against the Czechs in Wroclaw."
Having never won a European Championship match it still
represents a tough task but the Poles showed enough spirit and
attacking intent to ensure they will not go out of their own
tournament without a fight.
Just as they did in their opening 1-1 draw with Greece
Poland tore into the game from the start and Sebastian Boenisch
forced an early point-blank save from Russian keeper Vyacheslav
Malafeyev.
Russia struggled to find the rhythm they showed in hammering
the Czechs 4-1 but still had enough class to wrest control and
took the lead when Dzagoyev reached captain Andrei Arshavin's
inswinging free kick to glance in his third goal of the
tournament.
But it was Arshavin's misplaced pass that led to the
equaliser as, with three team mates to choose from and a second
goal looking certain, he dragged the ball behind them all.
Poland broke and Blaszczykowski's first touch made space for his
spectacular, net-bursting second.
It was a goal to grace the magnificent stadium and the Poles
fed hungrily on the energy it produced from the vast majority of
the 55,920 crowd.
They got a little greedy though as everyone seemed to want
to get in on the act and a series of promising attacks were
wasted by wildy-struck long shots.
If was exhilarating stuff, though, and Russia offered little
in return, eventually happy to leave with a draw that still
leaves them well placed to top the group.
Coach Dick Advocaat maintained his side were not only the
best on the night but the best in the tournament.
"Our first game was 4-1 and then our second game was like an
away game, and there was a beautiful equaliser," he said. "We
had more possession and playing away it was very hard. But I'd
like to compliment both teams for how they played.
"At 1-0 I did think we would get more space, but that didn't
happen. We lost the ball too fast then they had the
counter-attack and we left too many spaces."
The last word went to Blaszczykowski, however.
"We cannot wait for the match with the Czechs," he said
after his stunning strike earned him the man of the match award.
"We are tired, but we have three days to recover and will put
everything we have into that game."
