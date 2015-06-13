WARSAW, June 13 Poland striker Robert Lewandowski struck the second-fastest hat-trick ever in European Championship qualifying inside four minutes in a 4-0 home win over Georgia in Group D on Saturday.

Poland were leading 1-0 when Lewandowski added their second in the 89th minute, before he grabbed two more in stoppage time to put Poland three points clear at the top of the group.

Turkey's Arif Erdem scored a hat-trick in three minutes against Northern Ireland in the Euro 2000 qualifying campaign.

The Poles have 14 points from six games ahead of Scotland, who have 11 after a 1-1 draw in Ireland, and Germany, who were playing away at Gibraltar later on Saturday, with 10 points.