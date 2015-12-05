Dec 5 Poland factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec.12:

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot Three

How They Qualified:

Poland finished second in Group D, one point behind group winners Germany and three points ahead of Ireland in third, with the best goal difference of 33-10.

They lost only one game, against Germany in Frankfurt, won six and drew three. The Poles famously defeated the Germans for the first time in their history by 2-0 in Warsaw and striker Robert Lewandowski was the campaign's top scorer with 13 goals.

Coach Adam Nawalka:

Adam Nawalka, 58, is a former Poland midfielder who played at the 1978 World Cup and was capped 34 times. He became a coach in 1996 and managed several Polish clubs, including his boyhood team Wisla Krakow where he won the championship as a player and a manager.

He was Leo Beenhakker's assistant coach at Euro 2008 and took over the national side in October 2013.

Well known for his strong work ethic and great optimism, he has nurtured young talents like Arkadiusz Milik of Ajax Amsterdam and more recently 18-year-old midfielder Bartosz Kapustka of Cracovia Krakow.

Poland's prospects:

Euro 2016 represents a great opportunity to wipe away the memory of Euro 2012 which Poland co-hosted with Ukraine but failed to advance beyond the group stage. Poles feel strong and confident after reaching the finals with an impressive record from the one of the toughest qualifying groups.

They also have several players performing regularly on Europe's biggest domestic stages including Lewandowski at Bayern Munich - their most potent weapon. There are others too, including Torino centre-back Kamil Glik, Sevilla's defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak and left-footed striker Milik.

Previous tournaments:

Poland are taking part in the Euro finals for only the third time after their first showing in 2008 and representation as co-hosts four years ago. They will be looking for their first win too, after failing at the group stage both times before.

2008: group stage; 2012: group stage.

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

50/1 (Compiled by Piotr Kwiatkowski in Warsaw; Editing by Ken Ferris)