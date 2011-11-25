WARSAW Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Poland ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec. 2:

Results of friendly matches since September 2010

2010

Sept 4 Ukraine H Drew 1-1 (Jelen)

Sept 7 Australia H Lost 1-2 (Lewandowski)

Oct 9 United States A Drew 2-2 (Matuszcyk,

Blaszczykowski)

Oct 12 Ecuador N Drew 2-2 (Smolarek, Obraniak)

Nov 17 Ivory Coast H Won 3-1 (Lewandowski 2

Obraniak)

Dec 10 Bosnia N Drew 2-2 (Brozek 2)

2011

Feb 6 Moldova N Won 1-0 (Plzga)

Feb 9 Norway N Won 1-0 (Lewandowski)

March 25 Lithuania A Lost 0-2

March 29 Greece A Drew 0-0

June 5 Argentina H Won 2-1 (Mierzejewski,

Brozek)

June 9 France H Lost 0-1

Aug 10 Georgia H Won 1-0 (Blaszczykowski)

Sept 2 Mexico H Drew 1-1 (Brozek)

Sept 6 Germany H Drew 2-2 (Lewandowski,

Blaszczykowski)

Oct 11 Belarus N Won 2-0 (Lewandowski,

Blaszczykowski)

Nov 11 Italy H Lost 0-2

Nov 15 Hungary H Won 2-1 (Brozek, Vanczak og)

Previous European Championship record:

Appearances (1) 2008

FIFA World Ranking (Nov 2011): 66th

Draw for 2012:

Allocated in Pot 1 with Spain, Netherlands and Poland

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland

Pot 2: Germany, England, Italy, Russia

Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden

Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Franciszek Smuda

Captain: Jakub Blaszczykowski

Prospects: Rated among the 50-1 and up outsiders, Poland, like co-hosts Ukraine, are likely to be lifted by a wave of public support, but whether they can make it past the opening stage is open to some doubt.

However, they do have some fine players who could help them achieve just that.

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is one of the most promising young keepers in Europe and striker Robert Lewandowski, who played against him when Arsenal faced Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this month, has been scoring regularly for Poland in their friendlies while skipper Jakub Blaszczykowski, also of Dortmund, is another key player.

