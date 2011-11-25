WARSAW Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists Poland ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on
Dec. 2:
Results of friendly matches since September 2010
2010
Sept 4 Ukraine H Drew 1-1 (Jelen)
Sept 7 Australia H Lost 1-2 (Lewandowski)
Oct 9 United States A Drew 2-2 (Matuszcyk,
Blaszczykowski)
Oct 12 Ecuador N Drew 2-2 (Smolarek, Obraniak)
Nov 17 Ivory Coast H Won 3-1 (Lewandowski 2
Obraniak)
Dec 10 Bosnia N Drew 2-2 (Brozek 2)
2011
Feb 6 Moldova N Won 1-0 (Plzga)
Feb 9 Norway N Won 1-0 (Lewandowski)
March 25 Lithuania A Lost 0-2
March 29 Greece A Drew 0-0
June 5 Argentina H Won 2-1 (Mierzejewski,
Brozek)
June 9 France H Lost 0-1
Aug 10 Georgia H Won 1-0 (Blaszczykowski)
Sept 2 Mexico H Drew 1-1 (Brozek)
Sept 6 Germany H Drew 2-2 (Lewandowski,
Blaszczykowski)
Oct 11 Belarus N Won 2-0 (Lewandowski,
Blaszczykowski)
Nov 11 Italy H Lost 0-2
Nov 15 Hungary H Won 2-1 (Brozek, Vanczak og)
Previous European Championship record:
Appearances (1) 2008
FIFA World Ranking (Nov 2011): 66th
Draw for 2012:
Allocated in Pot 1 with Spain, Netherlands and Poland
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland
Pot 2: Germany, England, Italy, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Franciszek Smuda
Captain: Jakub Blaszczykowski
Prospects: Rated among the 50-1 and up outsiders, Poland,
like co-hosts Ukraine, are likely to be lifted by a wave of
public support, but whether they can make it past the opening
stage is open to some doubt.
However, they do have some fine players who could help them
achieve just that.
Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is one of the most
promising young keepers in Europe and striker Robert
Lewandowski, who played against him when Arsenal faced Borussia
Dortmund in the Champions League this month, has been scoring
regularly for Poland in their friendlies while skipper Jakub
Blaszczykowski, also of Dortmund, is another key player.
