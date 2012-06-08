WARSAW, June 8 Greece fought back to draw 1-1 with co-hosts Poland in the opening match of Euro 2012 on Friday but also missed a penalty as both teams ended an action-packed Group A clash with 10 men.

Robert Lewandowski headed Poland into the lead after 17 minutes as they dominated the first half with some positive attacking football and they looked set fair when Greece had Sokratis Papastathopoulos sent off for a second booking in the last minute of the first half following an innocuous challenge.

Greece, surprise European champions in 2004, played with much more vigour in the second half and equalised in the 51st minute through substitute Dimitris Salpingidis.

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was then sent off for tripping Salpingidis 20 minutes from time, only for replacement keeper Przemyslaw Tyton to save Giorgos Karagounis's resulting penalty.

Russia play the Czech Republic in Wroclaw later on Friday in the other Group A game. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)