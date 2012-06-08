WARSAW, June 8 Greece fought back to draw 1-1
with co-hosts Poland in the opening match of Euro 2012 on Friday
but also missed a penalty as both teams ended an action-packed
Group A clash with 10 men.
Robert Lewandowski headed Poland into the lead after 17
minutes as they dominated the first half with some positive
attacking football and they looked set fair when Greece had
Sokratis Papastathopoulos sent off for a second booking in the
last minute of the first half following an innocuous challenge.
Greece, surprise European champions in 2004, played with much
more vigour in the second half and equalised in the 51st minute
through substitute Dimitris Salpingidis.
Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was then sent off for
tripping Salpingidis 20 minutes from time, only for replacement
keeper Przemyslaw Tyton to save Giorgos Karagounis's resulting
penalty.
Russia play the Czech Republic in Wroclaw later on Friday in
the other Group A game.
(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)