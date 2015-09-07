WARSAW, Sept 7 Robert Lewandowski, Kamil Grosicki and Arek Milik all scored twice as Poland bounced back from last week's defeat by Germany to flatten Gibraltar 8-1 in a one-sided Euro 2016 qualifier on Monday.

The Poles are now second in Group D on 17 points, two behind leaders Germany with two matches remaining.

Ireland are third on 15 points with Scotland fourth on 11. The top two progress to next year's finals in France.

Grosicki struck twice in the opening 15 minutes before another quickfire double from Lewandowski put the Poles 4-0 up by halftime.

Milik was on target twice in the second half while Jakub Blaszczykowski added a penalty and Bartosz Kapustka also netted.

Gibraltar, UEFA's newest international team, fielded just one professional player -- Jake Gosling of Bristol Rovers -- and he scored a consolation goal in the 87th minute.

It was only their second goal in the qualifying campaign but it did little to lift their spirits as they stayed rooted to the foot of the table with zero points from eight games.