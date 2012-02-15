WARSAW Feb 15 The most momentous year in
Polish soccer history should kick off with a friendly against
Portugal at the new national stadium in Warsaw on Feb.29 - but
there are doubts the match can take place there because of
ongoing problems.
On Tuesday, continuing troubles forced the stadium manager
to step down - less than four months before the $641 million
stadium is due to stage the opening match of the European
Championship between Poland and Greece.
There is also continuing criticism of Poland's
newly-appointed 35-year-old Sports Minister Joanna Mucha, who is
constantly at loggerheads with hardliners from Poland's Football
Association (PZPN).
Meanwhile national coach Franciszek Smuda on Wednesday named
his squad for the Portugal game, saying he hoped that the match
can take place in the capital.
Warsaw is due to stage the opening match and four other
games in Euro 2012 including the second semi-final.
The Olympic Stadium in Kiev, the main venue in Ukraine which
is co-hosting the event with Poland, is already operational. The
final will be held there on July 1.
Asked what would happen if he could not lead the team out in
the capital, Smuda told reporters: "We will play in Wroclaw, but
I would prefer to play in Warsaw, finally."
While the political infighting and problems with the stadium
are going on, Smuda's main concern is to produce a team which
can bring a smile to the faces of fans who have not had a lot to
celebrate since Poland reached the World Cup semi-finals in
1982.
A mixed bag of results in their preparatory friendlies was
highlighted by a 2-1 win over Argentina last year.
"This is our last test against such a strong opponent ahead
of the Euros," Smuda said, adding that his squad for the
Portugal game would be more or less the one he will employ in
June.
"One could say its 90, 95 or 99.9 percent.
"It's hard to say exactly now as every week injuries happen
and somebody falls out of the game. But over the last two years
I have achieved my goal, I know who to focus on, my first eleven
is in place."
Borussia Dortmund's Polish trio of Lukasz Piszczek, Jakub
Blaszczykowski and Robert Lewandowski are all included while
both of Arsenal's goalkeepers Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz
Fabianski are named in a 22-man squad.
Although he can include a third goalkeeper for Euro 2012,
Manchester United keeper Tomasz Kuszczak is not named for this
match. Of the 22, 17 are based overseas.
Asked to comment on Mucha's performance nearly 100 days
after she was sworn in, Smuda said: "Well, Minister Mucha is a
pretty woman, that's for sure, and will do anything to work
things out.
"I'm sure she will become a very good sports minister."
Polish squad:
Goalkeepers:Wojciech Szczesny (Arsenal), Lukasz Fabianski
(Arsenal)
Defenders: Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund),Marcin
Wasilewski (Anderlecht), Damien Perquis (Sochaux), Jakub
Wawrzyniak (Legia Warsaw), Marcin Kaminski (Lech Poznan),
Grzegorz Wojtkowiak (Lech Poznan), Tomasz Jodlowiec (Polonia
Warsaw), Sebastian Boenisch (Werder Bremen)
Midfielders: Eugen Polanski (Mainz), Dariusz Dudka
(Auxerre), Adam Matuszczyk (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Adrian
Mierzejewski (Trabzonspor), Jakub Blaszczykowski (Borussia
Dortmund), Ludovic Obraniak (Girondins Bordeaux), Sebastian Mila
(Slask Wroclaw), Maciej Rybus (Terek Grozny), Slawomir Peszko
(Cologne), Kamil Grosicki (Sivasspor)
Strikers: Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund), Ireneusz
Jelen (Lille)
(Writing by Mike Collett in London)