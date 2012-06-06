WARSAW, June 6 Poland coach Franciszek Smuda is like a "fox in a cage" and cannot wait to launch the team's Euro 2012 campaign, assistant coach Jacek Zielinski said on Wednesday.

The Poles open the tournament on Friday against Greece in Warsaw, with the hopes of the nation of 38 million bearing down upon them.

"Smuda? He's like a wild fox in a cage. He just wants to waste them all. He can't wait," Zielinski, who played at the 2002 World Cup in Korea, said on the sidelines of packed news conference in Warsaw.

"It is definitely different compared to Korea. Then we felt like we were away on business. There were very few fans, very few journalists. We were left alone to get on with things."

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a keen football fan who still plays regularly, had breakfast with the team. He predicted a 1-0 victory for the Poles in the Group A opener.

The other teams in Group A are Russia and the Czech Republic. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Justin Palmer)