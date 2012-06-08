By Patrick Graham
| WARSAW, June 8
WARSAW, June 8 Poland's lack of a competitive
game in more than two years may have played a part in Franciszek
Smuda's otherwise vibrant young side being held to a 1-1 draw by
a streetwise Greece in Euro 2012's opening game on Friday.
The hosts looked great for the first quarter, forcing
mistakes from the Greeks in their own half and repeatedly
driving forward. However, after Robert Lewandowski's 17th minute
opener they looked unsure of what to do next and instead of
going for the kill, allowed their opponents to regroup and get
back into the game.
Maybe it was the lack of experience for a side who did not
have to qualify for what is only Poland's second ever appearance
at the finals and first tournament since Smuda arrived in 2009
to rebuild the team almost from scratch.
They were made to pay for it by a Greek side who recovered
well from centre half Sokratis Papastathopoulos's harsh red card
at the end of the first half, helped by the inspired
introduction of Dimitris Salpingidis at halftime.
Still, there was much to admire in the hosts' first half
domination.
Man of the match Lewandowski, the Bundesliga's third highest
scorer this year, looked a handful for a Greek defence that had
given away just five goals in qualifying.
He was well served in the first half by Borussia Dortmund
team mates Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski down the
right wing.
But Maciej Rybus, a revelation on the left in a handful of
friendlies this year against second rank European opposition,
was unable to make the same impression.
Worse still, left-back Sebastian Boenisch - who is not the
player he was in 2010 after a knee injury - was consistently
beaten for pace out wide, including for the Greek goal.
Smuda has options to replace both, but of more concern was
how creaky the defence overall looked for much of the second
half as the Poles' midfield tired of pressing the Greeks and
began to set deeper.
Smuda will also hope Przemyslaw Tyton's penalty save showed
he has the mentality to step in for the rest of the group stage
after Wojciech Szczesny's red card.
Little known until about a year ago, he was the Poles fourth
choice keeper behind Lukasz Fabianski - injured recently in
training - and Artur Boruc - banned by Smuda for drinking.
GOOD CALL
The Greeks, for their part, can count themselves unlucky not
to have repeated 2004's win over the hosts in the tournament's
opener as they showed the same fighting spirit that took them
all the way to the title in Portugal.
Smuda may find himself criticised for making no tactical
substitutions all game, despite his side looking short of steam
before halftime in the national stadium's closed-roof humidity.
By contrast, Greek coach Fernando Santos made a perfectly
judged move in bringing on Salpigidis against Boenisch on the
right. His pace generated both the opener and Szczesny's red
card, when he was tripped bearing down on goal.
The Greeks' other standout was Giorgos Samaras, who despite
being consistently double-teamed by the Poles, always looked a
threat and rarely lost the ball going forward.
His only blemish was missing a great chance right at the
death.
After a very poor first half performance by a defence
vaunted as one of the best in Europe, the Greeks will be buoyed
by their comeback, yet frustrated by their penalty miss.
(Editing by Mitch Phillips)