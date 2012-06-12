WARSAW, June 12 A stunning second-half strike from Jakub Blaszczykowski gave Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland a 1-1 draw with Russia in a pulsating and politically charged Group A match on Tuesday.

Blaszczykowski collected the ball in his stride and rifled a 25-metre angled shot into the top corner of the net in the 57th minute to leave both sides unbeaten in the tournament.

Alan Dzagoyev put Russia ahead when he met Andrei Arshavin's teasing, curling free kick with a glancing header in the 37th minute after they had withstood early pressure. Poland have two points from two games and Russia top the group with four.

Violence flared before the match with riot police firing teargas and rubber bullets at Polish and Russian fans who fought bloody running battles on the streets of Warsaw in the first major flashpoint of the tournament. (Writing by Brian Homewood, Editing by Ed Osmond)