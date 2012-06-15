By Michael Kahn
| WROCLAW, June 15
WROCLAW, June 15 Poland coach Franciszek Smuda
is counting on a mix of strong defence and fluid
counter-attacking in their final Group A match on Saturday
against a Czech team who will be wary about not falling for the
same trick twice at Euro 2012.
Poland's glory days in the 1970s and 1980s were based on
that style of play and it was the model Smuda's men adopted in
an exhilarating second-half performance against Russia which
earned the co-hosts a 1-1 draw.
Smuda plans to stick to his guns even though the Czechs may
not take the bait after showing against Greece they were content
to sit back following a stunning 4-1 loss to Russia who soaked
up early pressure before launching devastating counter-strikes.
"We do not need to (be more attacking)," Smuda said. "The
Italians only defend and they seem to able to win as well. Why
shouldn't we?"
Russia top the group with four points after a 1-1 draw with
Poland ahead of the Czech Republic on three, Poland with two and
Greece one.
An exhilarating comeback against the Russians has buoyed one
of the tournament hosts to believe Smuda's squad are capable of
doing what no other Polish side has done before - win a game at
a European Championship.
"We know that the Czechs can make do with a draw," striker
Robert Lewandowski said. "We need to win. We can say that we are
getting better and better with each game and we hope the third
time is a treat."
Poland are also struggling with injury worries but not as
severe as the Czechs, who are sweating over the fitness of
captain and playmaker Tomas Rosicky.
The playmaker, whose creativity and passing skills fuel the
Czech attack, injured his Achilles in the 2-1 win over Greece
and said he could barely stand on Wednesday.
Team officials said Rosicky's fitness was improving but he
is still doubtful for Saturday. The team received better news on
Petr Cech's sore shoulder when the goalkeeper said he would be
ready to play.
"I will be fine," Cech said on Thursday. "The only question
mark is about Rosicky."
The Czechs, who will also have thousands of their own fans
at the stadium less than an hour's drive from the border, also
need to find a way to keep up pressure for a full 90 minutes.
Against Russia, the Czechs had the early run of play until
the Russians took over and after a stunning first six minutes
against Greece that brought them two goals the Czechs had a
nervy ride in hanging on for a 2-1 win.
The Czechs have not fared well recently against the Poles,
losing to their central European neighbours in three of the four
past meetings.
"We hope we will start the same way we did the first two
games," Cech said. "Against Russia we were unable to score and
we need to capitalize the way we did against Greece."
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patrick Graham, Editing by Ed
Osmond)