WARSAW Oct 11 Poland stunned World Cup winners Germany 2-0 on Saturday to earn their first ever victory over their neighbours and take control of Euro 2016 qualifying Group D.

Arkadiusz Milik put them ahead with a well-timed header in the 51st minute and Sebastian Mila added another late in the game, to hand the hosts a memorable victory against bitter rivals Germany after 18 previous failed attempts.

Poland, who had scored once in their previous six competitive meetings and had lost 12 of 18 games against either Germany or West Germany, now go top of Group D on six points, as many as Ireland. Germany are third on three after two games. (Writing by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)