WARSAW Oct 14 Poland's fairytale triumph over Germany was quickly overtaken by a touch of anti-climax in Warsaw on Tuesday as they found themselves held to a 2-2 draw by Scotland in a thrilling Euro 2016 qualifier.

A fevered crowd had expected more of the same from their new heroes in the National Stadium following their historic 2-0 win over the world champions but had to watch them come from behind in the Group D encounter to earn a point with a 76th minute goal from Arkadiusz Milik.

The home team poured forward in the dying minutes and Kamil Grosicki came closest to earning another famous win for the hosts when he hit the post.

Yet Scotland, who had won a friendly in this stadium in March, again looked like a rejuvenated side under Gordon Strachan's stewardship as they rebounded from the early setback of Krzysztof Maczynski's 11th minute goal.

Seven minutes later, Shaun Maloney equalised after a superb Scottish move and Steven Naismith gave them a glimpse of glory when he provided a neat sliding finish to James Morrison's free kick after 57 minutes. (Writing by Ian Chadband; editing by Justin Palmer)