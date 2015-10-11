WARSAW Oct 11 Poland striker Robert Lewandowski struck the winner to secure a place at Euro 2016 as they beat battling Ireland 2-1 to consign their opponents to the playoffs on Sunday.

He headed home just before halftime for his 15th goal in the last six games for his club Bayern Munich and country. With 13 goals he has equalled Northern Ireland forward David Healy's scoring record for a single Euro qualifying campaign from 2008.

Poland opened the scoring in the 13th minute when midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak slammed the ball home from outside the penalty area after a corner.

Ireland, who needed to win or draw by 2-2 or more to qualify, equalised three minutes later with Jon Walters' penalty after defender Michal Pazdan brought down Shane Long.

A full house of 57,500 saw Poland qualify as runners-up in Group D behind world champions Germany, who finished top thanks to a 2-1 victory over Georgia.

Third-placed Ireland, who finished with 10 men after captain John O'Shea was sent off with a second yellow in the 92nd minute, will head for the playoffs. (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Ken Ferris)