WARSAW, June 13 Poland are hopeful injured
midfielders Eugen Polanski and Dariusz Dudka as well as defender
Damien Pequis will recover in time for Saturday's decisive Euro
2012 Group A game against the Czech Republic.
Team spokesman Tomasz Rzasa said he was still waiting for
results of doctors' tests on the players, but was optimistic all
would be fit.
However, the team doctor told the PAP state news agency all
three would miss training on Wednesday and Dudka, who has
strained stomach muscles, would probably rest on Thursday as
well.
Polanski, who has a bruised knee, and Dudka both came off
before the end of Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Russia, and Pequis
needed treatment to his knee and arm after taking separate blows
to each.
Coach Franciszek Smuda also faces a dilemma over whether to
reinstate his first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who is
eligible to play after serving a one-match ban for a red card in
the opening game against Greece.
His replacement, Przemyslaw Tyton, saved a penalty with his
first touch against Greece and impressed against Russia.
Asked about the issue on Tuesday, Smuda seemed to be leaning
in favour of Szczesny, though his reply was not unequivocal.
"We have said from the start that Wojciech Szczesny is
number one and there is no discussion about that," he said.
"There is a chance he will play against the Czechs."
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Ed Osmond)