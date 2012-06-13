WARSAW, June 13 Poland are hopeful injured midfielders Eugen Polanski and Dariusz Dudka as well as defender Damien Pequis will recover in time for Saturday's decisive Euro 2012 Group A game against the Czech Republic.

Team spokesman Tomasz Rzasa said he was still waiting for results of doctors' tests on the players, but was optimistic all would be fit.

However, the team doctor told the PAP state news agency all three would miss training on Wednesday and Dudka, who has strained stomach muscles, would probably rest on Thursday as well.

Polanski, who has a bruised knee, and Dudka both came off before the end of Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Russia, and Pequis needed treatment to his knee and arm after taking separate blows to each.

Coach Franciszek Smuda also faces a dilemma over whether to reinstate his first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who is eligible to play after serving a one-match ban for a red card in the opening game against Greece.

His replacement, Przemyslaw Tyton, saved a penalty with his first touch against Greece and impressed against Russia.

Asked about the issue on Tuesday, Smuda seemed to be leaning in favour of Szczesny, though his reply was not unequivocal.

"We have said from the start that Wojciech Szczesny is number one and there is no discussion about that," he said. "There is a chance he will play against the Czechs." (Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Ed Osmond)