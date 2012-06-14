By Patrick Graham
WARSAW, June 14 Two of Poland's three injury
worries for Saturday's Group A decider against the Czech
Republic returned to light training on Thursday, raising hopes
both Eugen Polanski and Damien Perquis will be fit in time.
Midfielder Polanski is recovering froma bruised knee while
defender Perquis suffered a cut shin in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with
Russia.
Defensive midfielder Dariusz Dudka, who has strained stomach
muscles, did not train on Thursday and will face a fitness test
ahead of the game with the Czechs in the southern city of
Wroclaw.
It remains unclear if coach Franciszek Smuda will opt to
leave him out in favour of a more attacking formation.
All signs from the Polish camp were that Smuda is happy to
stick with similar tactics he deployed against Russia, where the
Poles soaked up Russian attacks before hitting Dick Advocaat's
men on the break.
Smuda used former centre-back Dudka as an extra defensive
option in that game but many Polish commentators are lobbying
for a more attacking line up against the Czechs.
"I do not think the Czechs will sit back and play for a
draw. We are not afraid of this because the Czechs feel much
better coming forward, they feel better when they can win the
ball further away from their own goal," assistant coach Hubert
Malowiejski told reporters. "Qualifying showed that clearly."
Co-hosts Poland, who have two points from two games, must
win to qualify for the quarter-finals. Russia top the group with
four points, ahead of the Czech Republic with three. Greece prop
up the group with one point.
(Writing by Patrick Graham, editing by Justin Palmer)