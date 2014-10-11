WARSAW Oct 11 Poland's 2-0 win over Germany on Saturday ended an 81-year wait for a win against their neighbours and could mark the beginning of a new period of success for the national team, coach Adam Nawalka said

The Poles had not beaten Germany in 18 attempts since their first meeting back in 1933, but scored twice against the run of play to snatch an unexpected victory over the World Cup winners, that will only strengthen their motivation to reach Euro 2016.

"In such games a squad gains its identity," Nawalka told reporters. "I hope this will be the beginning of a new road for the national team.

"We made a small step, but let's not be too euphoric. We play Scotland on Tuesday and this is our focus now."

Poland, who co-hosted Euro 2012 with Ukraine, but did not qualify for the World Cup in Brazil this year, moved joint top in Group D with Ireland, who face Germany next week.

Their first victory over their far more illustrious neighbours left few Poland fans in the stadium unmoved, with former international and Polish FA chief Zbigniew Boniek talking to reporters with tears in his eyes.

"When I saw the fans coming into the stadium I thought to myself that it would be good if they are not sad when they return home," said Boniek, a member of Poland's last great national team that finished third at the 1982 World Cup.

"The statistics pointed to Germany, they seemed more mature in the game, but football is a game where such factors as collectivity and commitment play a role. We want to go to France and we are not stopping here."

Poland defender Lukasz Piszczek said there was an element of good fortune to their victory after Germany squandered several chances.

"It's the first win. We are ecstatic," said Piszczek, whose cross in the 51st minute found Arkadiusz Milik who gave Poland the lead before Sebastian Mila added another late in the game.

"Our people have waited a long time for this. We were defending deep but waited for our chances to break.

"We had a bit of luck as well, but we wrote history today. We have another game on Tuesday but today we will party." (Writing by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)