WARSAW, June 11 Polish police have made just 72
arrests since the start of Euro 2012 last Friday, fewer than on
an average holiday weekend in the host country, the country's
Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement on Monday.
The run-up to the tournament, which Poland is co-hosting
with Ukraine, was marked by fears over racism and groups of
soccer hooligans in both countries. There were violent incidents
in the cities of Wroclaw and Poznan over the weekend, mainly
involving Croatian and Russian fans.
But the ministry pointed to the relative calm at fan party
zones in its major cities - the biggest ever at a European
Championship - as evidence that the tournament is going off
smoothly.
"Since the start of Euro 2012 in Poland altogether 905,000
fans have taken part in fan zones and stadiums," the ministry
said.
"Police have detained 72 people, of which more than half
have been under the influence of alcohol. That is decisively
less than police normally record on other holiday weekends."
Authorities are also working hard to head off tensions
around a march planned by Russian fans to the national stadium
in Warsaw ahead of Tuesday's Group A game against the hosts. The
game has emerged as one of the tournament's big potential
flashpoints.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Ed Osmond)