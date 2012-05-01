WARSAW May 1 Co-hosts Poland will rely heavily
on their trio of Borussia Dortmund players as they seek to prove
they may be viewed as 'last, but not least' at Euro 2012.
Poland, at 65 in the FIFA rankings, are the lowest-ranked
nation in the tournament, but coach Franciszek Smuda believes
they can progress to the quarter-finals from Group A where they
face Russia, Greece and the Czech Republic.
"The goal is clear - to advance from the group," Smuda, who
will turn 64 during the tournament, was quoted as saying by
Futbolnews.pl portal.
"And when you advance in a tournament, you get a kick out of
it. We don't have big stars. We can achieve something only as a
team."
The team, which under Smuda has a moderate record of 12
wins, 11 draws and eight losses, does have one big talent -
striker Robert Lewandowski, the 23-year-old whose goals have
helped Borussia Dortmund retain the Bundesliga title.
Defender Lukasz Piszczek and midfielder Jakub
Blaszczykowski, together with Lewandowski, give the Bundesliga
champions a strong Polish spine that the coach hopes will
stiffen the national team in its second appearance at the Euro
finals.
Poland made a hapless debut in 2008 and are seeking a
revival in fortunes nearly 30 years after finishing third, for
the second time, at the 1982 World Cup finals. They were also
third in 1974.
The country has spent around $1.3 billion building four Euro
2012 venues virtually from scratch, but has failed to create a
team that satisfies home supporters' dreams and ambitions.
Apart from the three Borussia players, Arsenal's 22-year-old
goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny appears to be the only other
clearly established starter for Poland's opening game against
Greece on June 8.
Lacking local talent, Poland searched far and wide for
players with Polish roots and granted Polish nationality to
several willing players based elsewhere.
The squad has included defenders Damien Perquis from Sochaux
and Werder Bremen's Sebastian Boenisch, as well as midfielders
Ludovic Obraniak from Bordeaux, Fortuna Dusseldorf's Adam
Matuszczyk and Mainz's Eugen Polanski.
All were either born or raised abroad.
Coach Smuda has dropped midfielder Slawomir Peszko and
defender Marci Wasilewski, citing some heavy partying last month
after an incident with a taxi driver but reports say their team
mates hope Smuda may change his stance.
(Editing by Tim Collings/Dave Thompson/Mike Collett)