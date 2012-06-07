WARSAW, June 7 Poland's prime minister, seeking
on the eve of Euro 2012 to fend off charges that the co-hosts
are struggling with stadium racism, dined at the home of the
country's first black parliamentarian and said Poland welcomed
all fans.
Many Poles were angered by a British TV documentary which
showed racist and anti-Semitic violence at stadiums in Poland
and co-hosts Ukraine. Former England international Sol Campbell
warned fans to stay at home or risk coming back in a coffin.
Polish and Ukrainian officials say the report was one-sided
and focused on the worst elements among the supporters of local
clubs.
"Poles are fully prepared for their role as hosts," Prime
Minister Donald Tusk said after a lunch of lamb and yams with
the family of John Godson, a Nigerian-born politician who has
lived in Poland for nearly two decades.
Sporting an English fans' lapel pin with the word
"Welcome!", Tusk added: "I invite all English fans to come to
Poland. Nothing unpleasant will meet you here. We will pass the
hospitality test."
Poland has cracked down on hooliganism after several violent
incidents at stadiums over the last year. Last month, police
arrested suspected ringleaders of hard-core fan groups with ties
to the drugs underworld.
Hooliganism surfaced as an issue in last year's general
election and Tusk remains a target of insults by some hard-core
supporters groups. He was heckled by several young men in front
of Godson's apartment block in the central city of Lodz.
