WARSAW, June 8 Fans arriving in Warsaw for the
European soccer championships this week will find traffic
gridlock, barely finished roads and a series of giant holes
where the city's new Metro line should be.
The spanking new motorway west to Berlin - for years a
rutted one-lane track - is open, but only thanks to a special
law rushed through parliament. There are no gas stations, no
exits for miles, and in places it still needs one more layer of
asphalt.
But behind the shortfalls, the imperative of getting ready
for the tournament has broken down barriers of bureaucracy,
corruption and political infighting in the former Soviet bloc
country that had blocked projects for years.
If the result is the 21st-century infrastructure that
European Union's sixth most populous nation needs to prolong an
economic miracle, it will be more important than any temporary
boost to tourism that the tournament will provide.
"This is a civilisation leap. It is too early to pop the
champagne, but there is satisfaction in my heart," Prime
Minister Tusk told reporters before Poland opened the last
section of the Berlin road this week.
"I am very happy that the (A2) motorway will be passable. I
would be even happier if all of them were ready."
DOUBLE THE MONEY
Poland had hoped to use Euro 2012 soccer tournament, which
it co-hosts with Ukraine, as its coming-out party as an emerging
economic powerhouse in Europe's eastern wing.
Strong economic growth and access to EU funds allowed the
government to plough some 20 billion euros ($25 billion) into
preparing for the tournament over four years - 60 percent of it
on road building - around twice what the Ukrainian government
has mustered.
That amounts to about 5 percent of annual national output,
an estimated 30,000 jobs and a boost that has kept growth going
and made it the only European economy to have expanded
throughout four years of economic crisis.
"The championship was an impulse that helped a lot," says
Lech Witecki, the head of the road agency that leads the efforts
to build new motorways. "It created a reality where over the
last four years, we were able to sit at the table and solve
problems that before took up so many years."
Olympics and football tournaments have a history of leaving
host countries with little to show for the huge investments
required afterwards.
Greece was left only deeper in debt by the Athens Olympics,
Portugal has followed it to the brink of bankruptcy eight years
after its own euro finals were supposed to revitalise football
and a tourism-based economy.
Thanks to the partnership with Ukraine, however, the Poles
have only had to build or renovate four stadiums for the
tournament rather the normal eight. That has allowed them to
focus investment on more general infrastructure needs, which
should mean far more to ordinary Poles in years to come than a
brief jump in tourists coming for the soccer.
It may also go a long way to addressing an Achilles heel on
transport that has often seen it lose out to Slovakia, the Czech
Republic and Hungary in recent years for major factory
investments in the EU's cheap eastern wing.
After finishing the A2 stretch, Poland has nearly 1,200
kilometres of highway, nearly twice what it had five years ago,
and a further 337 km are planned for completion by the end of
2012. It still has a long way to go before it meets the levels
of neighbouring Germany, where the autobahn stretches 12,800 km
in a country only 10 percent larger in area with just over twice
the population.
"Hosting a tournament like this is positive for the economy
- one cannot necessarily say that about developed countries that
already have well-functioning infrastructure," says Jakub
Borowski, chief economist at Kredyt Bank in Warsaw.
"The championship is a catalyst for investment that is
necessary and would be realised anyway, but later. The improved
infrastructure will attract more foreign direct investment."
Erste Group estimates that Poland's GDP should grow by
1.4-2.7 percent in the long term thanks to co-hosting the
tournament. Borowski's own study puts the value at around 2
percent of GDP annually till 2020.
ALL BANKRUPT
In the immediate aftermath, however, economists say layoffs
of staff taken on for the tournament and the completion of many
projects could bring the economy down to earth with a bump.
Poland's economy grew 0.8 percent in the first quarter of
2012 at a time when most of the countries it exports to in the
euro zone were moving into recession.
Without the boost from the football investment in the third
quarter, that slowdown in external demand could finally begin to
hurt, exacerbated by a wave of construction sector bankruptcies.
Poland's No. 3 builder PBG, which helped build three of the
four Euro 2012 stadiums, has already filed for creditor
protection this week, and dozens of others could go under as a
result of unpaid bills, delays and legal battles.
Many underbid in the dash to secure the business and are now
paying the price; Chinese builder COVEC was kicked off its
portions of the A2 Berlin road after it stopped paying its
contractors a year ago, having lodged a bid for the project that
undercut its Polish competitors by nearly half.
One of the replacement firms also went belly up, and in both
cases, dozens of subcontractors were stuck with unpaid bills.
The government is working on a new law to protect the smaller
companies in future road projects.
Industry figures warn of further troubles after the
enthusiasm surrounding the soccer championship subsides.
"After the Euro we could see a complete collapse, because
now (state road agency) GDDKiA is paying because of emotional
blackmail - If you don't pay, you won't have roads for the
tournament," said Marcin Marciniak, who heads one of the road
projects for Alpine Bau, a German builder.
"Up to now, there was a stick. After the Euros, there won't
be any."
($1 = 0.7960 euros)
(Writing by Patrick Graham and Chris Borowski, additional
reporting by Anna Rychert and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Will
Waterman)