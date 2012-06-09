WARSAW, June 9 The retractable roof of Warsaw's national stadium will be opened for the remaining games of Euro 2012, UEFA said on Saturday, saying a much criticised decision to close it for the tournament's opening game was due to a thunderstorm.

Polish media and officials have complained that the humid atmosphere in the stadium contributed to a poor second half performance by the co-hosts who had dominated Greece in the first half with an energetic pressing game.

"For sure it cost them a lot in that sauna," Polish coach Franciszek Smuda told reporters after training on Saturday.

"I could feel on the bench that it was hot, the conditions were very difficult. I think for the Russian game (on Tuesday), the roof will be open."

A spokesman for UEFA said the roof had been closed to protect Friday's game and the tournament's opening ceremony from a thunderstorm that flooded the area around the stadium two hours before kick off.

"The roof will be open for the remaining matches taking place in Warsaw unless there are exceptional weather circumstances," UEFA spokesman Robert Faulkner told Reuters.

"This was always the plan." (Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Justin Palmer)