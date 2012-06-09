WARSAW, June 9 The retractable roof of Warsaw's
national stadium will be opened for the remaining games of Euro
2012, UEFA said on Saturday, saying a much criticised decision
to close it for the tournament's opening game was due to a
thunderstorm.
Polish media and officials have complained that the humid
atmosphere in the stadium contributed to a poor second half
performance by the co-hosts who had dominated Greece in the
first half with an energetic pressing game.
"For sure it cost them a lot in that sauna," Polish coach
Franciszek Smuda told reporters after training on Saturday.
"I could feel on the bench that it was hot, the conditions
were very difficult. I think for the Russian game (on Tuesday),
the roof will be open."
A spokesman for UEFA said the roof had been closed to
protect Friday's game and the tournament's opening ceremony from
a thunderstorm that flooded the area around the stadium two
hours before kick off.
"The roof will be open for the remaining matches taking
place in Warsaw unless there are exceptional weather
circumstances," UEFA spokesman Robert Faulkner told Reuters.
"This was always the plan."
