WARSAW, June 10 Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's Group A match between Poland and Russia at the National Stadium (1845):

* Co-hosts Poland can take hope from the fact that they won their only previous home game against Russia 3-1 in a friendly in Chorzow in 1998. They were also unbeaten at home in full internationals against the Soviet team before the break up of the Soviet Union.

* Poland's squandering of chances in the first half of their 1-1 draw with Greece in the opening match of the tournament means they are still awaiting their first victory at a Euro finals. In their only previous appearance four years ago, they drew one and lost two of their group games.

* The goal conceded by Poland when Greek substitute Dimitris Salpingidis netted a second-half equaliser in the opening match was the first the Poles have conceded in their last five matches.

* Russia's impressive 4-1 demolition of the Czech Republic in their first match increased their unbeaten run to 15 matches in which they have conceded just five goals.

* Russia's victory over the Czechs was an exact reversal of the score in their first game at Euro 2008 when they lost 4-1 to eventual champions Spain. They then recovered to win three games in a row before losing by three goals again to Spain, this time 3-0, in the semi-finals.

* Russia's highly promising 21-year-old midfielder Alan Dzagoyev, who netted twice against the Czechs, has now scored five goals in his last three competitive internationals. He hit one against Slovakia and two against Andorra in Russia's last two Euro qualifiers last October. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Edited by Tom Pilcher)