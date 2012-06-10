WARSAW, June 10 Facts and figures ahead of
Tuesday's Group A match between Poland and Russia at the
National Stadium (1845):
* Co-hosts Poland can take hope from the fact that they won
their only previous home game against Russia 3-1 in a friendly
in Chorzow in 1998. They were also unbeaten at home in full
internationals against the Soviet team before the break up of
the Soviet Union.
* Poland's squandering of chances in the first half of their
1-1 draw with Greece in the opening match of the tournament
means they are still awaiting their first victory at a Euro
finals. In their only previous appearance four years ago, they
drew one and lost two of their group games.
* The goal conceded by Poland when Greek substitute Dimitris
Salpingidis netted a second-half equaliser in the opening match
was the first the Poles have conceded in their last five
matches.
* Russia's impressive 4-1 demolition of the Czech Republic
in their first match increased their unbeaten run to 15 matches
in which they have conceded just five goals.
* Russia's victory over the Czechs was an exact reversal of
the score in their first game at Euro 2008 when they lost 4-1 to
eventual champions Spain. They then recovered to win three games
in a row before losing by three goals again to Spain, this time
3-0, in the semi-finals.
* Russia's highly promising 21-year-old midfielder Alan
Dzagoyev, who netted twice against the Czechs, has now scored
five goals in his last three competitive internationals. He hit
one against Slovakia and two against Andorra in Russia's last
two Euro qualifiers last October.
