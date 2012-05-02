WARSAW May 2 Poland coach Franciszek Smuda
unexpectedly called up young strikers Artur Sobiech of Hanover
96 and Legia Warsaw's Michal Kucharczyk in a provisional 26-man
squad on Wednesday for Euro 2012.
Smuda also had a list of seven players that could still be
included before the tournament, co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine,
starts on June 8.
As expected, Smuda left out Cologne winger Slawomir Peszko,
after he was involved in an alcohol-related incident last month,
but called up Anderlecht defender Marcin Wasilewski, who
accompanied Peszko on the night.
The co-hosts, who are drawn in Group A with Russia, Greece
and the Czech Republic, are likely to rely heavily on their trio
of Borussia Dortmund players, which include striker Robert
Lewandowski, and Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny.
Defender Lukasz Piszczek and midfielder Jakub
Blaszczykowski, together with Lewandowski, give the Bundesliga
champions a strong Polish spine that Smuda hopes will stiffen
the national team in its second appearance at the Euro finals.
Arsenal's 22-year-old goalkeeper Szczesny appears to be the
only other clearly established starter for Poland's opening game
against Greece.
Lacking local talent, Poland searched far and wide for
players with Polish roots.
The squad includes defenders Damien Perquis from Sochaux and
Werder Bremen's Sebastian Boenisch, as well as midfielders
Ludovic Obraniak from Bordeaux, Fortuna Dusseldorf's Adam
Matuszczyk and Mainz's Eugen Polanski. All were either born or
raised abroad.
Poland, 65th in the FIFA rankings, are the lowest-ranked
nation in the tournament, but the coach believes they can
progress to the quarter-finals.
"Our goal is to win promotion from the group, I am convinced
we can do it," Smuda told a news conference.
"In the last few months we analysed all the teams. Russia
has really excellent players, also Greece is a good team. Russia
are favourites to win the group, but we are playing at home and
we have to do everything to win promotion."
Provisional squad (plus seven substitutes):
Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Arsenal), Lukasz Fabianski
(Arsenal), Przemyslaw Tyton (PSV)
Defenders: Lukasz Piszczek (Dortmund), Marcin Wasilewski
(Anderlecht), Jakub Wawrzyniak (Legia Warsaw), Marcin Kaminski
(Lech Poznan), Grzegorz Wojtkowiak (Lech Poznan), Tomasz
Jodlowiec (Polonia Warsaw), Sebastian Boenisch (Werder Bremen),
Damien Perquis (Sochaux), Kamil Glik (Torino)
Midfielders: Eugen Polanski (Mainz), Dariusz Dudka
(Auxerre), Adam Matuszczyk (Fortuna Duesseldorf), Adrian
Mierzejewski (Trabzonspor), Jakub Blaszczykowski (Dortmund),
Ludovic Obraniak (Bordeaux), Maciej Rybus (Terek Grozny), Kamil
Grosicki (Sivasspor), Rafal Murawski (Lech Poznan), Rafal Wolski
(Legia Warsaw)
Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund), Michal Kucharczyk
(Legia Warsaw), Pawel Brozek (Celtic), Artur Sobiech (Hanover)
Substitutes: Grzegorz Sandomierski (Jagiellonia Bialystok),
Arkadiusz Glowacki (Trabzonspor), Marcin Komorowski (Terek
Grozny), Ariel Borysiuk (Kaiserslautern), Arkadiusz Piech (Ruch
Chorzow), Michal Zyro (Legia Warsaw), Ireneusz Jelen (Lille)
