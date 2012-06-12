WARSAW, June 12 Russia named an unchanged side for their Euro 2012 Group A clash with Poland on Tuesday while the co-hosts made two changes from the side that opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Greece.

Russia coach Dick Advocaat stuck with the same starting eleven that helped demolish the Czech Republic 4-1 on Friday.

Poland coach Franciszek Smuda, criticised by Polish fans and media for not making any outfield substitutions against Greece, brought in defensive midfielder Dariusz Dudka for winger Maciej Rybus. Ludovic Obraniak switches to the left flank.

Przemyslaw Tyton starts in goal in place of the suspended Wojciech Szczesny. Tyton saved a second-half penalty with his first touch against Greece after Szczesny had been sent off for bringing down Dimitris Salpingidis.

Teams

Poland: 22-Przemyslaw Tyton; 20-Lukasz Piszczek, 13-Marcin Wasilewski, 15-Damien Perquis, 2-Sebastian Boenisch; 16-Jakub Blaszczykowski, 5-Dariusz Dudka, 7-Eugen Polanski, 10-Ludovic Obraniak; 11-Rafal Murawski; 9-Robert Lewandowski

Russia: 16-Vyacheslav Malafeyev; 2-Alexander Anyukov, 12-Alexei Berezutsky, 4-Sergei Ignashevich, 5-Yuri Zhirkov; 6-Roman Shirokov, 7-Igor Denisov, 8-Konstantin Zyryanov; 17-Alan Dzagoyev, 11-Alexander Kerzhakov, 10-Andrei Arshavin

Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany) (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)