WARSAW, June 12 Russia named an unchanged side
for their Euro 2012 Group A clash with Poland on Tuesday while
the co-hosts made two changes from the side that opened the
tournament with a 1-1 draw against Greece.
Russia coach Dick Advocaat stuck with the same starting
eleven that helped demolish the Czech Republic 4-1 on Friday.
Poland coach Franciszek Smuda, criticised by Polish fans and
media for not making any outfield substitutions against Greece,
brought in defensive midfielder Dariusz Dudka for winger Maciej
Rybus. Ludovic Obraniak switches to the left flank.
Przemyslaw Tyton starts in goal in place of the suspended
Wojciech Szczesny. Tyton saved a second-half penalty with his
first touch against Greece after Szczesny had been sent off for
bringing down Dimitris Salpingidis.
Teams
Poland: 22-Przemyslaw Tyton; 20-Lukasz Piszczek, 13-Marcin
Wasilewski, 15-Damien Perquis, 2-Sebastian Boenisch; 16-Jakub
Blaszczykowski, 5-Dariusz Dudka, 7-Eugen Polanski, 10-Ludovic
Obraniak; 11-Rafal Murawski; 9-Robert Lewandowski
Russia: 16-Vyacheslav Malafeyev; 2-Alexander Anyukov,
12-Alexei Berezutsky, 4-Sergei Ignashevich, 5-Yuri Zhirkov;
6-Roman Shirokov, 7-Igor Denisov, 8-Konstantin Zyryanov; 17-Alan
Dzagoyev, 11-Alexander Kerzhakov, 10-Andrei Arshavin
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany)
(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)