WARSAW, June 8 Poland's lineup was in line with expectations for the opening match of Euro 2012 against Greece in Group A on Friday, with coach Franciszek Smuda opting for the 11 players he picked consistently in the last round of warm-up friendlies.

Robert Lewandowski, the Bundesliga's third top scorer last season, leads the line, supported by French-born attacking midfielder Ludovic Obraniak and his Polish captain and Borussia Dortmund team mate Jakub Blaszczykowski on the right.

Greece's Portuguese coach Fernando Santos opted for goalkeeper Kostas Chalkias, a surprise inclusion in the squad, behind a defence that conceded just five goals in qualifying.

Playmaker Sotiris Ninis starts wide on the right up front. (Writing by Patrick Graham; editing by Ken Ferris)