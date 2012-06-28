WARSAW, June 28 Poland's security services have
lifted their readiness level ahead of the final Euro 2012 match
on its soil on Thursday as a precaution after a border patrol
found explosives on a raft on a river on its border this week.
"We have received certain information that pointed to a
potential appearance of a terrorist threat," said Interior
Minister Jacek Cichocki. "But there is no indication of a
concrete danger for a specific place or person."
Cichocki said the higher readiness level meant that all
Polish security services, not just those involved in Euro 2012
operations, would be on higher alert.
Some 6,000 policemen are scheduled to be in Warsaw ahead of
Thursday's semi-final between Germany and Italy, in line with
previous matches that took place in the capital.
There have been no major security incidents during the
three-week tournament, although Polish police were criticised
for allowing street fights between local hooligans and Russian
fans before their June 12 clash.
Local media reported that a border patrol had intercepted a
raft with some explosives and a cellphone that had the photo of
Warsaw's National Stadium in its memory crossing the Bug river
on the border of Poland and Ukraine.
Such rafts are often used to smuggle items across the
border.
(Reporting by Piotr Pilat, writing by Chris Borowski, editing
by Justin Palmer)