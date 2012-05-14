* Polish PM says convinced will sign deal with union leaders
* Union members unhappy about plan to raise retirement age
OTTAWA May 14 Poland's government is sure it
can sign a deal with unhappy trade union leaders and so avert
protests during the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, Prime Minister
Donald Tusk said on Monday.
Polish media reports say some union members, unhappy about
plans to raise the retirement age, are planning rallies in the
four Polish cities hosting next month's event. Ukraine is the
co-host.
"If there are some protests I believe the organizers are
going to be responsible ... I guarantee we will be able to
provide security for Euro 2012 and all the accompanying events
in a very efficient manner," Tusk told a news conference during
an official visit to Canada.
"I am also convinced that we will be able to reach agreement
with the leaders of the trade unions so they do not spoil this
national festivity with exaggerated radical actions," he added.
Tusk, who was speaking through an interpreter, did not give
details.
Poland's government last month approved a controversial plan
to gradually raise the retirement age and to reduce pension
privileges for uniformed services. The reforms need to be
approved by the parliament and signed by the president.
Tusk said he was "convinced that the overwhelming majority
of people in Poland treat Euro 2012 as I do, as a great
opportunity, a great festivity."
Poland will host the first game of Euro 2012 in Warsaw on
June 8. The other Polish venues are Wroclaw, Gdansk and Poznan.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Dave Thompson)