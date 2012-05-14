* Polish PM says convinced will sign deal with union leaders

* Union members unhappy about plan to raise retirement age

OTTAWA May 14 Poland's government is sure it can sign a deal with unhappy trade union leaders and so avert protests during the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday.

Polish media reports say some union members, unhappy about plans to raise the retirement age, are planning rallies in the four Polish cities hosting next month's event. Ukraine is the co-host.

"If there are some protests I believe the organizers are going to be responsible ... I guarantee we will be able to provide security for Euro 2012 and all the accompanying events in a very efficient manner," Tusk told a news conference during an official visit to Canada.

"I am also convinced that we will be able to reach agreement with the leaders of the trade unions so they do not spoil this national festivity with exaggerated radical actions," he added.

Tusk, who was speaking through an interpreter, did not give details.

Poland's government last month approved a controversial plan to gradually raise the retirement age and to reduce pension privileges for uniformed services. The reforms need to be approved by the parliament and signed by the president.

Tusk said he was "convinced that the overwhelming majority of people in Poland treat Euro 2012 as I do, as a great opportunity, a great festivity."

Poland will host the first game of Euro 2012 in Warsaw on June 8. The other Polish venues are Wroclaw, Gdansk and Poznan. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Dave Thompson)