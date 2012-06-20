WARSAW, June 20 Poland should build on Euro 2012 and make a joint bid to host the World Cup with the Czech Republic or Germany, Pawel Adamowicz, mayor of one of the European Championship's venue cities Gdansk, was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"We have to use the chance that the Euro gave us," Gazeta.pl portal quoted Adamowicz. "We've shown our good side and we're able to host big events on a global scale."

Ongoing Euro 2012, co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine, is the first major soccer tournament to be held in Eastern Europe, with observers praising the two neighbouring countries for smooth organisation.

The tournament, now past its group stage, proved a kicker for Poland's stalled infrastructure projects, with the European Union member unleashing a 20 billion euro ($25.40 billion)spending spree when it was named the tournament's co-host in 2007.

Four new stadiums and a score of new roads later, the only EU economy to keep expanding all through the global malaise, should be "more active and brave," Adamowicz said.

Germany hosted the World Cup in 2006, leaving Poland's Southern neighbour, the Czech Republic as the more likely joint bidder for such a tournament. ($1 = 0.7873 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Ed Osmond)