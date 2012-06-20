WARSAW, June 20 Poland should build on Euro 2012
and make a joint bid to host the World Cup with the Czech
Republic or Germany, Pawel Adamowicz, mayor of one of the
European Championship's venue cities Gdansk, was quoted as
saying on Wednesday.
"We have to use the chance that the Euro gave us," Gazeta.pl
portal quoted Adamowicz. "We've shown our good side and we're
able to host big events on a global scale."
Ongoing Euro 2012, co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine, is the
first major soccer tournament to be held in Eastern Europe, with
observers praising the two neighbouring countries for smooth
organisation.
The tournament, now past its group stage, proved a kicker
for Poland's stalled infrastructure projects, with the European
Union member unleashing a 20 billion euro ($25.40
billion)spending spree when it was named the tournament's
co-host in 2007.
Four new stadiums and a score of new roads later, the only
EU economy to keep expanding all through the global malaise,
should be "more active and brave," Adamowicz said.
Germany hosted the World Cup in 2006, leaving Poland's
Southern neighbour, the Czech Republic as the more likely joint
bidder for such a tournament.
($1 = 0.7873 euros)
