ST ETIENNE, France, June 14 Rank outsiders Iceland fought back to salvage a memorable 1-1 draw with Portugal as they made their major tournament debut at Euro 2016 on Tuesday.

Birkir Bjarnason took advantage of slack defending by the Group F favourites to sweep the ball home for Iceland from six metres in the 50th minute.

Nani had given Portugal the lead by turning in an Andre Gomes pass following an incisive move down the right in the 31st minute.

Portugal dominated the game as expected but Iceland, backed by a noisy army of blue-clad fans, battled to the end to make it an unhappy evening for Cristiano Ronaldo as he made a record-equalling 127th appearance for his country. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tony Jimenez)