June 15 Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised Iceland's 'small mentality' while saying they were fortunate to earn a 1-1 draw against his team in their European Championship Group F opener in St Etienne on Tuesday.

Winger Birkir Bjarnason cancelled out Nani's first-half opener for Portugal in Iceland's maiden appearance at a major tournament but Ronaldo, who equalled Luis Figo's record of 127 caps for his country, was dismissive of his opponent's tactics.

"Iceland didn't try anything. They were just defend, defend, defend and playing on the counter-attack. It was a lucky night for them," Ronaldo told reporters in France.

"We should have three points but we are okay. I thought they'd won the Euros the way they celebrated at the end.

"It was unbelievable. When they don't try to play and just defend, defend, defend, this in my opinion shows a small mentality and they are not going to do anything in the competition."

Portugal next face Austria in Paris on Saturday and conclude their group stage campaign against Hungary in Lyon four days later. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)