PARIS, July 9 Euro 2016 finalists Portugal received a boost on Saturday when central defender Pepe trained with his team mates and appeared to be free of any injury problems.

The Brazilian-born defender missed the semi-final win over Wales on Wednesday because of a thigh injury and had trained separately on Friday.

But Pepe, 33, took a full part in Saturday's exercises which were witnessed by reporters during the 15 minutes in which training was open to the media and he appeared to be ready to face hosts France in Sunday's final.

Pepe, sent off against Germany in the 2014 World Cup, was outstanding in the centre of the Portugal defence in their first five games at the tournament.

The Portuguese football federation did not comment on his condition. (Reporting by Brian Homewood. Editing by Adrian Warner.)