LILLE, France, June 22 - Video footage has emerged of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo bringing an impromptu interview to a sudden halt -- by throwing the reporter's microphone into a nearby lake.

The 21-second clip shows Ronaldo, surrounded by security guards, strolling by a lake. When the reporter from Portugal's CMTV approaches to ask him a question, a silent Ronaldo wrestles the microphone from his grasp with one hand and pitches it into the water.

The 31-year-old Real Madrid star has been under pressure since refusing to congratulate Iceland's players following their 1-1 draw with his team in the opening game and missing a penalty in a second goalless draw with Austria.

Portugal will qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Group F leaders Hungary in their final game in Lyon on Wednesday. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor. Editing by Adrian Warner.)