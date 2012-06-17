By Brian Homewood
| KHARKIV, June 17
Cristiano Ronaldo found time to
change his hairstyle at halftime, going from a mini-Mohican in
the first half to a swept-back look in the second, but either
way the Portugal forward was a cut above anyone else on the
pitch.
Mocked by Danish fans who played on his rivalry with
Argentine World Player of the Year Lionel Messi in his last
outing, the Real Madrid player replied with the outstanding
individual performance of Euro 2012 so far on Sunday to send
Portugal into the quarter-finals.
The strutting, preened winger scored both Portugal's goals
in their 2-1 win over the Netherlands and repeatedly tore down
the left flank, creating havoc whenever he got the ball,
performing his full range of shimmies and stepovers.
That familiar air of arrogance was also there as he
celebrated his first goal by sucking his thumb, pointing at the
camera and making an undeciphered comment and his second by
sliding on his knees and thumping his chest.
It was all too much for the Dutch as he also created a
hatful of chances for his team mates which they somehow failed
to take with Nani the biggest culprit.
Ronaldo took a fearful battering when he faced the
Netherlands in the infamous second round match at the 2006 World
Cup, which ended with 16 yellow cards and four reds.
This time the Dutch could not get near enough to him to dole
out similar treatment as they lost for the third time in a row
to Portugal at a major tournament.
But it was far from a single-handed victory.
Portugal, who won few admirers as the South Africa World Cup
two years ago as they turned three of their four games into
snore-fests, had insisted from the start of the tournament that
Ronaldo's performances would be a reflection of the team.
In their opening 1-0 defeat against Germany, he had only a
few touches of the ball as the supply-lines dried up.
In the 3-2 win over Denmark, he got plenty of it but failed
to make the most of it, missing two gilt-edged chances and
finding himself taunted by Danish supporters who chanted the
name of his great rival Messi.
Against the Dutch, Portugal were adept at playing the ball
quickly out of defence and giving Ronaldo the ball where he
wanted it on the left flank.
Although the Dutch were forced to open up after halftime, it
was still an impressive, attacking display from a team who have
been transformed under coach Paulo Bento.
Having hit the post following one of his many runs, Ronaldo
opened the scoring as he met Joao Pereira's astute pass through
the Dutch defence with a perfectly timed run and fired past
Maarten Stekelenburg.
Among other moments, he set up an almost unmissable chance
for Nani with another run down the left, which he contrived to
fire at Stekelenburg, and then charged 60 metres down the field
to set up another for Fabio Coentrao.
A sweeping move, started when Pepe won the ball on the edge
of the area and quickly set up of counter-attack, ended with
Ronaldo cutting inside his marker and blasting the winner.
Ronaldo, playing in his fifth successive major tournament
after starting the run as a teenager at Euro 2004, decided
against hitting back at his critics.
"Portugal have succeeded in our aim of qualifying, now we
have to play against the Czechs and that is going to be hard but
we'll see what happens," was all he could muster.
Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk put it more succinctly.
"After a lot of criticism, Ronaldo was decisive," he said.
"It's football, where things can change from one moment to the
next. He did everything this evening."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)