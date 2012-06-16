By Mike Collett
KHARKIV, June 16 Portugal coach Paulo Bento will
almost certainly keep faith with the same starting lineup when
they face the Netherlands in their final Group B match at the
Metalist Stadium on Sunday.
Portugal, who have advanced from the group stages ever since
making their debut at the finals in 1984, recovered after losing
1-0 to Germany in their first match to beat Denmark 3-2.
They are looking to maintain their 21-year, eight-match
unbeaten record against the Dutch who are without a point but
could still reach the last eight if results go their way.
“"Our aim is not only to go through but to win the game,"
Bento told reporters, adding none of his squad were injured.
Portuguese media said he would almost certainly name an
unchanged team for the fifth straight competitive match after
their two playoff games with Bosnia and first two matches here.
Although Germany have six points, and the Dutch have none,
all four teams are still in with a chance of qualifying.
The Netherlands must win by a two-goal margin against
Portugal and hope Denmark lose to Germany in order to progress.
Portugal will reach the quarter-finals if they beat the
Dutch unless Denmark beat Germany by a one-goal margin other
than 2-1 or 1-0 in the other game.
They can also go through with a draw unless Denmark win and
even if they lose by a one-goal margin and Denmark are beaten.
RONALDO HAPPY
Bento dismissed suggestions Cristiano Ronaldo was suffering
because he has not scored yet and the captain was laughing and
joking when they trained at the Metalist Stadium on Saturday.
"“I have no worries about him at all," said Bento. "He has
had two good matches - I have lost count of the number of goals
he has scored for us. So he missed two chances against Denmark
but he played well."
The only concern for Ronaldo is that he is one booking away
from suspension - along with Fabio Coentrao, Helder Postiga and
Raul Meireles - which would rule him out of a quarter-final.
Bento added that the Dutch would hold no surprises, saying:
"“We know what their tactics will be. Dutch teams like to have
the ball and dictate the game. They have always had a great
technical quality but this cannot let us rely just on our
counter-attacks - we need to possess the ball too," he said.
“"And I don't think the Netherlands have an advantage just
because they've played here (Kharkiv) twice.
"We haven't been there yet, but those aspects won't have any
influence. What matters is the effort put in, the tactics
implemented and we have to be ready to sacrifice.
"We have already shown great defensive quality. We will try
to counter-attack better and will fight until the end."
"Although the Netherlands haven't won yet, they deserve a
lot of respect. They are very organised and have great quality.
"They have great pedigree and also can reach the
quarter-finals. I'm a great optimist. I wouldn't be here
otherwise."
