SOFIA Jan 18 Portugal will host Bulgaria in a friendly match in Lisbon on March 25 as part of the home side's preparations for the Euro 2016 finals in France, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Monday.

Bulgaria, who failed to qualify for Euro 2016, will also travel to neighbouring Macedonia for another friendly in Skopje on March 29 as they look to the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Portugal kick off their Euro 2016 campaign against Iceland in Saint-Etienne on June 14. They take on Austria in Paris four days later before meeting Hungary in Lyon on June 22 in their final Group F game.

Fernando Santos's men reached the finals after finishing top in qualifying Group I with 21 points from eight matches, seven ahead of Albania. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin)