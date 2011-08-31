* Real Madrid defender says he was "disrespected"
* Quits national team training camp without explanation
* Portugal face Cyprus in Euro qualifier on Friday
(adds player quits national side, details)
LISBON, Aug 31 Portugal defender Ricardo
Carvalho retired from international football on Wednesday ahead
of their Euro 2012 qualifier against Cyprus, with state news
agency Lusa quoting him as saying he was "disrespected" before
he abandoned the squad's training camp.
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) earlier said the
player would not travel to Nicosia for Friday's match after he
left the training camp without offering an explanation to the
federation or to coach Paulo Bento.
"I feel in full physical and mental form, as I have shown
for my club and country, but if I am made to feel unnecessary
and am not told so, then the only way is out," Carvalho said in
a statement carried by Lusa.
The 33-year-old Real Madrid centre back did not explain what
happened at the camp and media reports saying he left because he
felt he would not be in the starting lineup were unconfirmed.
No one at the FPF was immediately available to comment.
"Having earned 75 caps and been deeply dedicated in
defending the national side's reputation, I have never before
felt so disrespected and wounded in my dignity.
"Among my peers I am just another athlete, but like others I
deserve consideration and respect," he said.
Carvalho made his debut for Portugal under Luiz Felipe
Scolari in 2003 and played in the 2004 and 2008 European
Championships as well as the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.
At club level, the reliable defender won several titles for
Porto and Chelsea before moving to Real last summer.
Portugal are top of Euro 2012 qualifying Group H level with
Denmark and Norway on 10 points.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken
Ferris)