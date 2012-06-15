WARSAW, June 15 Portugal play Netherlands in a
Euro 2012 Group B match on Sunday.
Where: Metalist Stadium, Kharkiv
Capacity: 35,000
When: Sunday June 17, 2145 local (1845 GMT)
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)
World ranking: Portugal 10, Netherlands 4
PORTUGAL
Probable team (4-3-3)
Name
12-Rui Patricio 24 13 0
21-Joao Pereira 28 16 0
2-Bruno Alves 30 52 5
3-Pepe 29 41 3
5-Fabio Coentrao 24 24 1
16-Raul Meireles 29 58 8
4-Miguel Veloso 26 26 2
8-Joao Moutinho 25 44 2
17-Nani 25 56 13
23-Helder Postiga 29 51 20
7-Cristiano Ronaldo 27 92 32
Also available:
1-Eduardo 29 28 0
22-Beto 30 2 0
13-Ricardo Costa 31 11 0
14-Rolando 26 15 0
19-Miguel Lopes 25 1 0
15-Ruben Micael 25 8 2
6-Custodio 29 1 0
20-Hugo Viana 29 27 1
9-Hugo Almeida 28 42 15
11-Nelson Oliveira 20 5 0
10-Ricardo Quaresma 28 35 3
18-Silvestre Varela 27 8 2
Misses next match if booked: Postiga, Coentrao, Meireles,
Ronaldo
COACH: Paulo Bento
NETHERLANDS
Probable team (4-4-2)
Name Age Caps Goals
1-Maarten Stekelenburg 29 49 0
2-Gregory van der Wiel 24 34 0
3-John Heitinga 28 80 7
4-Joris Mathijsen 32 80 3
15-Jetro Willems 18 3 0
23-Rafael van der Vaart 29 98 18
8-Nigel de Jong 27 62 1
10-Wesley Sneijder 28 86 24
11-Arjen Robben 28 59 17
9-Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 28 55 31
16-Robin van Persie 28 67 29
Also available:
22-Tim Krul 24 3 0
12-Michel Vorm 28 9 0
13-Ron Vlaar 27 8 1
21-Khalid Boulahrouz 30 35 0
5-Wilfred Bouma 34 37 1
14-Stijn Schaars 28 18 0
17-Kevin Strootman 22 10 1
6-Mark van Bommel 35 79 10
18-Luuk de Jong 21 7 1
7-Dirk Kuyt 31 90 24
19-Luciano Narsingh 21 1 0
20-Ibrahim Afellay 26 39 5
Misses next match if booked: Van Bommel, Nigel de Jong,
Willems
COACH: Bert van Marwijk
Previous meetings:
17/10/90 ECQ Portugal 1 Netherlands 0 Porto
16/10/91 ECQ Netherlands 1 Portugal 0 Rotterdam
12/02/92 Fr Portugal 2 Netherlands 0 Faro
22/02/95 Fr Netherlands 0 Portugal 1 Eindhoven
10/02/99 Fr Portugal 0 Netherlands 0 Paris
11/10/00 WCQ Netherlands 0 Portugal 2 Rotterdam
28/03/01 WCQ Portugal 2 Netherlands 2 Porto
30/04/03 Fr Netherlands 1 Portugal 1 Eindhoven
30/06/04 ECF Portugal 2 Netherlands 1 Lisbon
25/06/06 WCF Portugal 1 Netherlands 0 Nuremberg
Played: 10
Portugal 6 wins
Netherlands 1 win
Draws 3
Key: WCQ = World Cup qualifier, WCF = World Cup finals, ECQ
= European Championship qualifier, ECF = European Championship
finals, Fr = Friendly
Group B P W D L F A Pts
Germany 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Portugal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Denmark 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Netherlands 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Results:
June 9
Germany 1 Portugal 0
Netherlands 0 Denmark 1
June 13
Denmark 2 Portugal 3
Netherlands 1 Germany 2
