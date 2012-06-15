WARSAW, June 15 Facts and figures ahead of
Sunday's Euro 2012 Group B match between Portugal and the
Netherlands (1845 GMT) at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv:
* Portugal have a fantastic record against the Dutch,
winning six and losing just one of their 10 encounters. The only
defeat was more than 20 years ago, a 1-0 loss in a Euro
qualifier in Eindhoven in October 1991. The Portuguese have also
beaten the Netherlands twice in finals tournaments - at Euro
2004 and at the 2006 World Cup.
* Portugal's prolific forward Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to
score at these finals but did find the net against the Dutch at
Euro 2004, scoring in a 2-1 semi-final victory in Lisbon.
* Portugal are habitually a high-scoring team. Of their 12
games in the qualifiers and finals for this tournament, they
have scored three goals or more no less than seven times.
* The Netherlands, who need to win by two goals to have a
chance of going through, have one solitary goal from Robin van
Persie to show from their efforts so far at the tournament. They
may need to turn to the goal-grabbing qualities of
fellow-striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, so far used only as a
substitute. He scored 12 goals in the qualifying group.
* The Dutch, who have advanced from the group stage at the
last six Euro finals, starting in 1988 when they became
champions, risk going out this time and face the possibility of
a fourth successive Euro finals defeat - three in this group
plus the 3-1 defeat to Russia in the 2008 quarter-finals.
* It is now 39 games and more than five years since the
Dutch drew a competitive match. Since a 0-0 with Romania in a
Euro qualifier in March 2007, the Dutch have won 31 and lost
eight games in qualifiers or finals tournaments.
(Compiled by Paul Radford, Edited by Tom Pilcher)