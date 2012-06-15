WARSAW, June 15 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Euro 2012 Group B match between Portugal and the Netherlands (1845 GMT) at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv:

* Portugal have a fantastic record against the Dutch, winning six and losing just one of their 10 encounters. The only defeat was more than 20 years ago, a 1-0 loss in a Euro qualifier in Eindhoven in October 1991. The Portuguese have also beaten the Netherlands twice in finals tournaments - at Euro 2004 and at the 2006 World Cup.

* Portugal's prolific forward Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to score at these finals but did find the net against the Dutch at Euro 2004, scoring in a 2-1 semi-final victory in Lisbon.

* Portugal are habitually a high-scoring team. Of their 12 games in the qualifiers and finals for this tournament, they have scored three goals or more no less than seven times.

* The Netherlands, who need to win by two goals to have a chance of going through, have one solitary goal from Robin van Persie to show from their efforts so far at the tournament. They may need to turn to the goal-grabbing qualities of fellow-striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, so far used only as a substitute. He scored 12 goals in the qualifying group.

* The Dutch, who have advanced from the group stage at the last six Euro finals, starting in 1988 when they became champions, risk going out this time and face the possibility of a fourth successive Euro finals defeat - three in this group plus the 3-1 defeat to Russia in the 2008 quarter-finals.

* It is now 39 games and more than five years since the Dutch drew a competitive match. Since a 0-0 with Romania in a Euro qualifier in March 2007, the Dutch have won 31 and lost eight games in qualifiers or finals tournaments. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Edited by Tom Pilcher)