WARSAW, June 25 Former Portugal and Benfica great Eusebio should leave hospital in Poznan on Thursday after his medical examination results proved satisfactory, local press agency PAP cited the hospital spokesman as saying on Monday.

"The patient's status, from the cardiological point of view is good and he's slowly regaining health but it's not strong enough to let him leave today," said spokesman Andrzej Rusek.

The 70-year-old, Portugal's football ambassador, was taken to hospital in the Polish city on Saturday after feeling unwell. He has been watching matches at the Euro 2012 soccer tournament.

Eusebio has been admitted to hospital three times since December. He has been suffering from hypertension and his doctors have said he must have regular examinations.

Eusebio travelled with the national team to Poland and was in the stands for the quarter-final win over the Czech Republic, cheering alongside former Portugal captain Luis Figo. Portugal face Spain in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Nicknamed the 'black panther', Eusebio grabbed international headlines during the 1966 World Cup in England when Portugal finished third. He also helped his Portuguese club side Benfica reach four European Cup finals in the 1960s. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Ken Ferris)