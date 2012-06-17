By Simon Evans
| KHARKIV, June 17
KHARKIV, June 17 Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out
Rafael van der Vaart's brilliant opener as Portugal and the
Netherlands went into the break level at 1-1 in their Group B
clash at Euro 2012.
After a positive start from the Dutch, Arjen Robben cut in
from the right and slipped the ball to Van der Vaart who
superbly curled his left-foot shot just inside the post and
beyond the reach of Rui Patricio for an 11th minute lead.
Shortly afterwards Ronaldo served up a reminder of his
threat on the break, skipping through the Dutch before hitting
the outside of the post with a low effort.
Netherlands were surprisingly loose with possession and it
was from a poor give-away by left-back Jetro Willems that
Portugal equalised in the 28th minute, Joao Pereira threading a
ball to Ronaldo who finished in characteristic style.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)