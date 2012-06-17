KHARKIV, June 17 Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out Rafael van der Vaart's brilliant opener as Portugal and the Netherlands went into the break level at 1-1 in their Group B clash at Euro 2012.

After a positive start from the Dutch, Arjen Robben cut in from the right and slipped the ball to Van der Vaart who superbly curled his left-foot shot just inside the post and beyond the reach of Rui Patricio for an 11th minute lead.

Shortly afterwards Ronaldo served up a reminder of his threat on the break, skipping through the Dutch before hitting the outside of the post with a low effort.

Netherlands were surprisingly loose with possession and it was from a poor give-away by left-back Jetro Willems that Portugal equalised in the 28th minute, Joao Pereira threading a ball to Ronaldo who finished in characteristic style. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)