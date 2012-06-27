DONESTK, June 27 Spain and Portugal were level at 0-0 after an absorbing, evenly-balanced opening 45 minutes in their Euro 2012 semi-final at the Donbass Arena on Wednesday.

Holders Spain had the first chance in the ninth minute when, after good work by Andres Iniesta cutting in from the left, the ball fell to Alvaro Arbeloa but he blasted over from a promising position.

Both sides were positive, with Portugal pressing hard when world champions Spain had possession and the Spaniards showing real attacking intent.

Iniesta threatened again in the 29th minute but curled his shot wide from the edge of the area after being set up by Xavi.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo delighted the crowd with some clever touches and went close in the 31st when he wriggled into space and drove a low, left-foot shot just past the post. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)