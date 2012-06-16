KHARKHIV, June 16 Portugal and the Netherlands
shared 16 yellow cards and four reds in their last competitive
match and there are plenty more reasons that make their decisive
Euro 2012 Group B match on Sunday a powder keg.
Two teams with a penchant for theatrics, self-styled hard
men like Pepe and Nigel de Jong and a brooding Cristiano Ronaldo
add up to a potent mix for Italian referee Nicola Rizzoli.
With seven Dutch survivors in the squad from the team who
lost 1-0 to Portugal at the 2006 World Cup, there could be
lingering resentment from a match which broke all the wrong
records.
There have also been warning signs of another Dutch
implosion with winger Arjen Robben stomping off the field and
immediately removing his shirt when substituted in the 2-1
defeat by Germany.
Both teams still have a chance of qualifying although it is
a long shot for the Dutch, who are pointless after demoralising
losses to Denmark and Germany.
Bert van Marwijk's team are set to follow a curious trend in
which beaten World Cup finalists exit the following European
Championship at the group stage. It happened to the Dutch
themselves in 1980, West Germany in 1984, Italy in 1996, Germany
in 2004 and France in 2008.
Their only chance is to win by two goals and hope Germany
beat Denmark in the other game.
Portugal have three points after beating Denmark 3-2 and a
win would be enough for them, unless the Danes beat Germany by a
one-goal margin and score more than two goals in the process. A
draw would also do the trick for Paulo Bento's team if Denmark
fail to beat Germany.
Portugal beat the Dutch at both Euro 2004 and the 2006 World
Cup but it was the second match, quickly named the Battle of
Nuremberg, which gained notoriety.
FLYING TACKLES
Sixteen yellow cards, equalling the World Cup record, were
handed out after a succession of flying tackles, off-the-ball
incidents, injury-faking, head butts and a shoving match between
the benches.
Mark van Bommel was in the thick of things that night and
the partnership he subsequently developed in midfield with De
Jong has given the Dutch a tough edge which came to prominence
in another unpleasant match, the World Cup final against Spain
two years ago.
But, with the likes of notorious central defender Pepe in
their ranks, Portugal will not take anything aggression lying
down.
Ronaldo is the only survivor from the Portuguese team that
night, when he took a fearful battering from the Dutch
defenders.
The Real Madrid forward has problems of his own to worry
about as he has so far maintained his exasperating habit of
failing to produce his best at a major tournament.
Portugal's win over Denmark came in spite rather than
because of the Real Madrid player who missed two gilt-edged
chances and had to endure taunts from Danish fans who chanted
the name of his great rival Lionel Messi.
Silvestre Varela, the Portugal substitute who upstaged
Ronaldo by coming off the bench to snatch the winner against
Denmark, predicted another feisty encounter.
"I think it's going to be another tough game, with both
teams needing to win," he told reporters. "It's decisive."
"Our opponents are hurt and they are going to want to leave
a good impression in this game."
