By Justin Palmer
| WARSAW, June 22
Portugal had not won a game this
year coming into Euro 2012 but with Cristiano Ronaldo hitting
top form, Paulo Bento's side have shown they are serious
contenders for a first major title.
Goalless draws with Poland and Macedonia, then a 3-1 home
loss at home to Turkey a week before the tournament started
hardly inspired confidence.
A 1-0 defeat by Germany in their opening game, in a tough
Group B also containing 2010 World Cup finalists Netherlands as
well as gritty Denmark, left Bento facing mounting criticism
back home but Portugal have rebounded in style.
An out-of-sorts Ronaldo was outshone against the Danes by
substitute Silvestre Varela who scored a late goal to secure a
3-2 win, but you cannot keep the world's most expensive player
out of the limelight for long.
He ran the Dutch ragged with two goals and only the woodwork
denied him more, then against the Czech Republic on Thursday he
again had the frustration of hitting the post twice before his
superbly-timed jump to meet Joao Moutinho's cross secured a
semi-final with France or Spain.
The one goal that separated the Portuguese from the Czechs
did not reflect the mastery of Ronaldo and the superior quality
of his supporting cast.
Captain Ronaldo is the showman but he cannot do it all by
himself, despite at times appearing to be trying to.
RONALDO'S MOMENT
The golden generation of Luis Figo, Rui Costa and Deco among
others has gone without any silverware - Greece saw to that by
stunning the Euro 2004 hosts in a final they seemed destined to
win - but talk that Portugal are a one-man team eight years on
ignores some talented and important players in Bento's side.
Miguel Veloso sits in front of the back four and is the
anchor that allows Moutinho and Raul Meireles, a real driving
force of energy, to push forward, while Nani drifts from flank
to flank, allowing Ronaldo the freedom to roam.
The fluidity proved too much for the tiring Czechs, although
more formidable opponents lie ahead.
"In the semi-finals of a great tournament like this, there
is always a great team with different characteristics, players
of great quality, and well-drilled organisation. We don't mind
who we play," said Bento.
Ronaldo, a player who seemingly delivers week in, week out
for Real Madrid, has often failed to hit the heights for
Portugal when it matters on the big stage.
Clearly an unhappy and frustrated figure under previous
coach Carlos Queiroz at the 2010 World Cup where Portugal lost
in the last 16 to Spain, it would seem his moment has now come.
