LISBON, March 29 Fabio Coentrao struck at the far post to give Portugal a 2-1 victory over Serbia on Sunday that lifted them top of Euro 2016 qualifying Group I.

Veteran defender Ricardo Carvalho put Portugal ahead after 10 minutes but Nemanja Matic equalised for Serbia 16 minutes after halftime, only for Coentrao to restore the Portuguese lead two minutes later.

Portugal moved top of Group I after four matches, two points ahead of Denmark and Albania.

