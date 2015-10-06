Oct 6 A single point at home to Denmark on Thursday will be enough for Portugal to book their spot at Euro 2016, and given that it is the fifth meeting between the two in five years, neither is likely to be able to spring any surprises.

With three victories in the last four meetings the Portuguese will be confident of finishing the job at home and leaving the Danes to fight it out with Albania for the second automatic qualifying spot.

Portugal currently top Group I on 15 points, three ahead of Denmark, with Albania a point further back on 11. Both Portugal and Albania have a game in hand over the Danes, who renew their acquaintance with the Portuguese hoping to snare second place.

But if Portugal draw or win, they qualify and their hopes are boosted by the return of midfielder Tiago Mendes from suspension, while Joao Moutinho and Fabio Contrao have both recovered from injury and are included in Fernando Santos's squad.

All three are well-known to the Danish squad, but that sense of familiarity won't overly affect the visitors' preparations.

"It means that we know what we are facing," Denmark midfielder Pierre Hoejbjerg told reporters when asked about the number of times the two sides have met in recent years.

"But it's all about who seizes the day. Can we deliver what we agree on?" the 20-year-old told reporters.

"It's the small details that come into play, regardless of whether we know them well or not."

Albania are at home to Serbia on Thursday before travelling to play Armenia on Sunday, while Portugal are away to the Serbs in their final game.

The game against Portugal represents Denmark's last chance to influence their Euro 2016 destiny, as they sit out the final day in the five-team group, and they intend to make the most of it.

"We're going to work hard, we're going to push them. This is what we have come here to do," a bullish Hoejbjerg said.

"We are going to France next summer."

(Writing by Philip O'Connor, edited by Mike Collett)