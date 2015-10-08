LISBON Oct 8 Joao Moutinho rifled home in the 66th minute to book Portugal's place at Euro 2016 in France next year as they beat Denmark 1-0 in their Group I qualifier in Braga on Thursday.

Portugal top the group on 18 points, six ahead Denmark and seven ahead of Albania, who lost 2-0 at home to Serbia.

Nicklas Bendtner's early second-half shot came back off a post before Moutinho broke the deadlock, collecting a poor defensive header and jinking into position before rifling the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

Denmark have completed their qualification campaign and sit out the last match day on Sunday, while Portugal are away Serbia and Albania travel to Armenia where they can snatch second spot with a win.

