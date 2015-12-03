Dec 4 Portugal factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec. 12

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot One (top seeds)

How They Qualified:

Portugal made a poor start in Group I when they lost 1-0 at home to Albania in their opening match, a result which cost coach Paulo Bento his job.

They quickly made up for that under new boss Fernando Santos and won their remaining seven matches, although all by single-goal margins and qualified with a game to spare by beating Denmark 1-0. Their campaign was hardly electrifying, however, as they scored only 11 goals and conceded five in their eight games.

Coach Fernando Santos:

The 61-year-old's coaching career has been split between Portugal and Greece with spells at AEK Athens, Panathinaikos, Benfica and Sporting, plus the national teams of both countries.

He led Greece to the last 16 of the World Cup finals last year but was then banned for eight international matches by FIFA for improper conduct. It was later reduced to four games on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Portugal's prospects:

Portugal's results under Santos have been more impressive than their performances.

It is not inconceivable, however, that Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players of any era, could lead them into the latter stages of the tournament especially if he finds the net with the same frequency as he does for Real Madrid.

Santos has been painstakingly studying alternatives to old faithfuls such as Bruno Alves, Ricardo Carvalho, Joao Moutinho, Tiago Mendes, Miguel Veloso and Nani, but the rebuilding process has been slow.

Their under-21s beat Germany 5-0 in the European Under-21 championship in the close season, before losing to Sweden in the final on penalties, and some of that team have stepped up to the senior side.

Previous tournaments:

Portugal made their debut at the 1984 finals and have been ever-present since 1996.

They have progressed beyond the group stage every time and reached the final when they hosted the tournament in 2004, but were beaten in Lisbon by Greece.

1984: semis; 1996: quarter-finals; 2000: semis; 2004: runners-up; 2008: quarter-finals; 2012: semis

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016:

